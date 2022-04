The Simpsons makes history as it sets to feature the series’ first deaf voice actor John Autry II, and the first use of American Sign Language (ASL) to be seen on the show. The show’s upcoming episode, The Sound of Bleeding Gums, follows Lisa Simpson as she chases down the deaf son of her favourite saxophone player, […]

