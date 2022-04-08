Yemi Alade Releases New Single ‘My Man’ Featuring Kranium | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
3


16 Oct

When you blend silky vocals, soothing Afro-fusion melodies and stellar sound engineering, the record is likely to sound like ‘Follow You’, the just-released single from Nigeria’s acclaimed guitarist, Ifiok Effianga. On this record, Effianga, who is acclaimed as Fiokee, collaborates with Afro-RnB sensations, Gyakie and Chike, to create a mesmerizing love melody that is all…

Yemi Alade British

23 Oct

We are, we are, we are one people under the sun. Send down the rain,” her high-pitched vocals boomed across the stage as she opened the gig.

Vibetone

28 Oct



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR