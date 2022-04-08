Yemi Alade Releases New Single ‘My Man’ Featuring Kranium | The Guardian Nigeria News

16 Oct

When you blend silky vocals, soothing Afro-fusion melodies and stellar sound engineering, the record is likely to sound like ‘Follow You’, the just-released single from Nigeria’s acclaimed guitarist, Ifiok Effianga. On this record, Effianga, who is acclaimed as Fiokee, collaborates with Afro-RnB sensations, Gyakie and Chike, to create a mesmerizing love melody that is all…