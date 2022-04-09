2022 UTME Mock: JAMB expresses satisfaction over conduct nationwide | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed satisfaction over the conduct of its Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 757 centres nationwide.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

NAN reports that a total of 1.8 million candidates registered for this year’s main UTME.

According to Benjamin, not less than 175, 000 candidates participated in Saturday’s mock examination nationwide.

“I want to say we are satisfied with the conduct of today’s examination. It is to test-run our facilities in the various accredited centres. The positive feelers we got from centres are beyond our expectations.

“I monitored the examination in Abuja and reports we got from the field across the country showed that everything went on seamlessly.

“However, we are not taking the success recorded in today’s examination for granted because most of…