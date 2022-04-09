2023 Presidency: South East PDP chieftains shift battle to NEC | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Caucus Meeting To Firm Up Position Underway

• NEC Will Take Final Decision, Nwodo, Obi Insist

• Nwosu Admits Drafting Committee’s Resolution, Says Southeast Not Happy

• IWA: No Igbo Man Should Accept Offer For VP Position

• Ndigbo May Embrace Another Party, Udegbulam Warns

• Current Zoning Controversy Unfortunate — Martins-Aginam

There are strong indications that political leaders of the Southeast region who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not relent in their quest to ensure that the party zones its presidential ticket to the region in 2023, despite the recommendation of the party’s Zoning Committee that the ticket be thrown open.

The Guardian gathered that a caucus meeting of the elders and leaders of the party was being planned with the intention of pushing the case of the zone at the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party with a unanimous voice, where the report of the Governor Samuel Ortom-led Zoning Committee would be…