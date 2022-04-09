CBN to begin payment of N65 rebate to exporters — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Central Bank of Nigeria of Nigeria (CBN) said it would begin payment of N65 rebate to exporters who sold their goods through the importers and exporters (I&E) window, at the end of the first quarter.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said this shortly after signing the Term Sheet between the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) and the Independent Asset Managers, on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the apex bank had in February announced policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports that would enable Nigeria earn 200 billion dollars in foreign exchange repatriation.

The RT200 FX Programme, which stands for the “Race to 200 billion dollars in FX Repatriation, is a set of policies for non-oil exports to enable Nigeria attain the goal of 200 billion dollars in FX repatriation.”

Emefiele said, “you will recall that we effectively started in March, but, I have said that by the latest, after the end of the quarter, we…