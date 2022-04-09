Everton beat misfiring Man United to boost survival hopes — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Everton beat Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday to boost their Premier League survival hopes and deal a blow to United’s chances of finishing in the top four.

Victory at Goodison Park, courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s first-half deflected effort, lifts Frank Lampard’s team four points clear of the bottom three having played a game more than 18th-placed Burnley.

But United’s season is in danger of imploding — they remain three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham having played a game extra and look increasingly unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (R) evades a challenge from Everton’s Brazilian midfielder Allan (L) during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on April 9, 2022. (Photo by Anthony Devlin / AFP)

