Everton beat misfiring Man United to boost survival hopes — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Everton beat Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday to boost their Premier League survival hopes and deal a blow to United’s chances of finishing in the top four.

Victory at Goodison Park, courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s first-half deflected effort, lifts Frank Lampard’s team four points clear of the bottom three having played a game more than 18th-placed Burnley.

But United’s season is in danger of imploding — they remain three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham having played a game extra and look increasingly unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo returned after missing last week’s 1-1 draw with Leicester, along…