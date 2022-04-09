Ifeoma Monye: ‘If women are respected in their homes, it will flow into other aspects of life’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ifeoma Monye is the 65th President of the International Women’s Society (IWS). A management consultant, execution focused strategist and political economist, she is partner at Ciuci Consulting. Monye has a degree in Economics and Politics from the University of Essex, and also obtained a General Management Programme (GMP) in Business Administration and Management from the Harvard Business School. In this interview with IJEOMA THOMAS-ODIA, Monye shares her passion for helping people expand knowledge and self development through her activities in IWS, with focus on her agenda bordering on STEM, coding and mentoring, as well as other women-related issues.

Take us through your professional background?

I moved back to Nigeria 20 years ago; I had studied Economics and Politics in the United Kingdom, and I moved back to Nigeria wanting to work for the United Nations to come up with policies that affect businesses. I came back and realised that things are slightly different here, so I…