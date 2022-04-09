Lai Mohammed charges Nigerians to expose bandits in their midsts | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has called on Nigerians to help the government in the fight against bandits and insurgents by exposing the criminals living in their neighbourhoods.

Mohammed made the call during a Bond FM Radio programme in Lagos on Saturday monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mohammed noted that the investment by the incumbent government in tackling insecurity would be more impactful and more successful if the citizens on their part would not harbour the criminals living in their neighbourhoods.

“We are also pleading with Nigerians to join in this fight because they have a lot of role to play in tackling this insecurity.

“This is because these criminals called bandits are living among us; they interact with the people as well. Who are the ones supplying them foods, more so they also have landlords?

“People should expose these criminals and then, the various efforts of the government will be effectively complemented and…