National Grid: Minister pledges normalcy soon | The Guardian Nigeria News

The process of restoring the power supply is ongoing following the national grid collapsed at 6.30 p. m. on Friday, says the Federal Government.

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, gave the assurance on Saturday in a statement by Mr Isa Sanusi, his Special Adviser (Media).

Sanusi noted that some sections of the national grid had been energised already and supply restored to consumers.

“We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 18:30hrs on April 8, resulting in power outages in many parts of the country.

” A detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and System Operator of the national grid.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments,” he said.

Sanusi said the reforms included Supervisory…