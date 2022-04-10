Buhari congratulates Dangote at 65 | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his 65th birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, Buhari joined family members, friends and associates to celebrate the milestone with the business magnate.

The president shared the memorable occasion with the Dangote Group, including management and members of staff, and the “many visionary leaders that daily redefine the livelihood of Nigerians for the better.”

He commended the Dangote Group for driving competitiveness in the economy with clear ranking of excellence in provision of goods and services.

Buhari affirmed the footprints of the consummate businessman in key sectors of the economy, and the remarkable results achieved in production and supply of food items, making him a household name.

He particularly saluted Dangote’s dynamism in buoying the nation’s economy…