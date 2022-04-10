China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits | The Guardian Nigeria News

China is battling its biggest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure.

One of the last countries sticking to a zero-Covid strategy, China aims to stamp out every infection with strict lockdowns and by sending all cases to secure facilities.

That is placing a strain on China’s already under-pressure medical system, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant rapidly moves through the population.

Here are some of China’s key challenges in the fight against Covid:

– Vaccination rates –

Beijing says more than 1.2 billion people in China had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by mid-March — nearly 90 percent of the population.

It has also launched a booster campaign but more than half of the population has yet to receive a third shot.

A major challenge is protecting the elderly, with only around half of Chinese people aged above 80 double-vaccinated and fewer than a fifth having…