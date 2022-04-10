FCT Minister urges security agencies to ensure synergy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged security agencies to work in synergy to check criminal activities in the territory.

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Bello made the call during an emergency security meeting with the heads of various security agencies in the FCT.

The minister, who decried the incidences of kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes in FCT, enjoined the security agencies to work closely.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, the FCT Police Commissioner, Mr Babaji Sunday, said that the FCT police command has already put in place measures to stem the tide of criminality in the nation’s capital.

Sunday said that the FCT police command would also evolve better strategies to combat crime in the territory.

“We were summoned, all the security heads in the FCT for an emergency meeting where we deliberated a lot on the spate of kidnappings and banditry at the…