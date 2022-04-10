Guinea junta chiefs warns mining giants over inequality — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The head of Guinea’s ruling junta, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, has warned foreign mining companies to build processing factories locally and to share revenues with the country equally.

Doumbouya has given the companies until the end of May to submit proposals and a timetable for the construction of bauxite refineries, according to a video posted on the presidency’s Facebook page.

With an estimated 7.4 billion tons, Guinea has the world’s largest reserves of bauxite, a mineral used in the manufacture of aluminum, essential for the automobile and food industries.

It is also the second-largest producer.

China imports about half of its bauxite needs from Guinea.

However, the benefits of the mining of bauxite or other abundant natural resources such as iron, gold, and diamond, remain notoriously uneven.

Experts cite insufficient investment in the development of the local economy, a lack of essential infrastructures such as roads, endemic corruption, and loopholes in existing…