Stakeholders’ summit will address Super Eagles’ dwindling fortunes — Owolabi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former international, Felix Owolabi, has called for a stakeholders’ meeting to address football’s decline in the country after the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the Qatar 22 World Cup.

According to him, football authorities must be circumspect in hurriedly engaging another coach for the Super Eagles, as that would be tantamount to putting the horse before the cart.

Nigeria failed to book a spot at the Mundial after Ghana’s Black Stars carried the day on away goal rule.

Speaking to The Guardian, yesterday, Owolabi said: “Let us accept that we all failed in our duties to ensure that the Eagles qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Even though the players have their side of the blame, the stage to provide the best forum for the country’s talented players was absent.

“This is a bitter lesson for the administrators, who never gave a level-playing field to all Nigerian players to compete for a place in the team. Majority of the players invited to camp got their jerseys…