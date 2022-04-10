The 12 candidates in France’s presidential election | The Guardian Nigeria News

France on Sunday voted in the first round of a presidential election with Emmanuel Macron seeking a new term in the face of a challenge from the far right.

Twelve candidates are in the race, which will see the top two in the first round face a run-off on April 24.

AFP looks at all the hopefuls, from the frontrunner Macron to an eccentric former shepherd from the Pyrenees mountains.

FAR RIGHT

Marine Le Pen

The veteran far-right leader is making her third attempt for the presidency after reaching the second round in 2017, with her political future widely seen as on the line in this year’s polls.

Rather than holding flashy rallies, the 53-year-old has opted for low-key grassroots campaigning while seeking to cast herself as more mainstream, moderate and competent than her far-right rivals — and even her former self.

Eric Zemmour

The ex-journalist, television pundit and best-selling author has a major national following thanks to his anti-Islam and anti-immigration views, which…