United do not deserve European football, says Rangnick | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United do not deserve to play European football next season if they carry on performing in such a limp fashion as in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

The German has failed to spark the revival the Manchester United board were hoping for when he stepped in as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in late November.

United have won just eight of the 17 Premier League games Rangnick has been in charge for and Saturday’s defeat leaves them six points off Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Rangnick, who is due to stay on as an advisor once a full time replacement is named, says based on the Everton display United are lacking in what is required to play in Europe.

“If we play like we did here we just don’t deserve it,” said Rangnick.

“The players themselves should be eager to play international football, if possible Champions League.

“In order to qualify for Europe you have to be able to…