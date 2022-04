Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard publicly shared a message shortly before trial with Johnny Depp in court on Monday 11th April. Heard wrote on her Instagram “I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.” The defamation […]

The post Amber Heard Sends Public Message Before Trial With Johnny Depp appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper