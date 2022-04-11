Lagos SDP elects new executive members | The Guardian Nigeria News

.Award-winning sports journalist makes list

Adeyinka Dabiraoluwa has been elected as Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos state.

The Congress was held over the weekend at the Excellence Hotel, Ogba, and was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dabiraoluwa emerged as chairman of the party in the state while Taqwallahi Ishmael and Mayowa Akinbode will serve as Deputy Chairman and General Secretary respectively.

Other elected officers were Susan Lawanson (Treasurer), Kolade Adepoju (Youth Speaker), Tolulope Osundolire (Woman Speaker), Nelson Fadeni (Legal Adviser), and Ibeh Kamsi (Organising Secretary)

The rest include Dr. Adeniran Adefemi (Labour and Civil Society), Tajudeen Omobolanle (Financial Secretary), Isah Samuel (Assistant Financial Secretary), Chioma Ojibah (Auditor), amongst others.

Meanwhile, multiple-award-winning sports journalist Shina Oludare will serve as the party’s Publicity Secretary.

“This is a call to serve…