The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the general public that Continental Mills is recalling a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, due to a potential foreign material contamination.

The post NAFDAC alerts on recall of Continental mills Buttermilk Pancake, Waffle mix appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper