NALDA harvests 1000 tons of wheat to meet demand shortfall | The Guardian Nigeria News

Amidst the demand shortfall of Wheat grain due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has commenced the harvest of 1000 metric tons of grain in Gombe state.

The farm which sits on 100hectares of land was one of the 2500 hectares of wheat farmland cultivated in 9 northern states at the beginning of the dry season in December 2021.

The NALDA Executive Secretary Paul Ikonne while addressing farmers noted that the harvest was proof that Nigeria can be self-sufficient in wheat production.

Ikonne represented by Engineer Olusegun Owolabi, Director of Engineering in NALDA, observed that the feat was worthy of celebration as Nigeria spends huge foreign exchange on wheat importation annually, hence NALDA is changing the narrative.

He added, “The authority observed that wheat, an agricultural product, is the third item in the national importation list, and resolved to rewrite history on this. This made NALDA collaborate with…