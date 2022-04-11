NPHCDA receives 3m additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Italy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), on Monday in Abuja, received over three million single-shot COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the Italian government.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that with the 17 million doses earlier sent by other EU Member States, the three million brings the number of doses gifted to Nigeria by EU Member States to 20 million, representing 61 per cent of all donated vaccines received by Nigeria through the COVAX facility.

Also in February, the Nigerian Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and NPHCDA, formally rolled out the administration of J&J vaccine across the country, rapidly improving coverage.

Delivering the vaccines, the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stefano De Leo, stated that “Italy remains committed, along with other European Union members, to support Nigeria’s vaccine needs, with the aim to help to expand global vaccine coverage.

“Providing single-shot vaccines reduces logistical challenges…