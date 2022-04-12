





A great source of dietary fibre, minerals and vitamins, garden eggs are a welcomed addition to every meal. This fruit contains great vitamins like vitamin B1, potassium, folate, manganese, magnesium, copper, vitamin b6 and other nutrients. Like with every other fruit, the nutritional benefits of this fruit to the human diet cannot be overemphasized. In […]

The post 6 Health Benefits Of Consuming Garden Egg appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper