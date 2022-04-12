Bandits kill 78 persons in Plateau | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lalong sends security forces after attackers, condoles with victims

Sources from communities in Kanam Local Council of Plateau State claimed that the gunmen that attacked Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwamnadaji and Dadin Kowa villages on Sunday killed 78 persons.

A resident of an affected community, Fanya Ali, told journalists that 36 persons were killed in Kukawa, 24 in Gyambawu, eight in Kyaram and 10 in Wanka.

According to him, the number of dead bodies in the bush is still unknown, same with the number of houses razed. He also disclosed that many injured victims were admitted in Dengi General Hospital and Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Another witness, who gave his name as Sariki Bitrus, said that over 70 persons, mostly women and children, were abducted. However, the Plateau State Police Command could not give the accurate number of casualties at press time.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Gabriel Ogaba, told…