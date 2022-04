Britney Spears has announced via her Instagram account that she is expecting a baby with her partner Sam Asghari. The 40-year old singer wrote on her Instagram page which read “I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby.” The news comes six months after Britney Spears was legally set free […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper