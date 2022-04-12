FG, NSE reassess Apongbon Bridge, begin emergency repairs | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has commenced emergency repair works on Apongbon Bridge razed by fire on March 23, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukayode Popoola, announced this when he led officials of Federal Ministry of Works and Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on a technical visit to the bridge on Tuesday.

The controller said that while integrity tests results on the bridge were being awaited, a contractor had moved to site for emergency repair works to ensure quick re-opening of the damaged section which was closed to traffic.

He explained that samples were taken from the bridge five days after the inferno and sent to materials testing laboratory for analysis, adding that outcome of the test will reveal extent of damage and repairs to be done.

“Because of the importance of this section of the bridge to Lagosians, the Federal Government consider it as an emergency.

“Though the fund for the repair is not yet in the budget,…