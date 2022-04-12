Former Princess Of Japan Mako Works As A Curator — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Japan’s former Princess Mako is working as a volunteer at the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The former princess who gave up her royal rites to marry her college sweetheart Komuro now lives in New York City. Mako who is fit for the job earned a degree in art and cultural heritage, also bagging…
Princess Mako (R), the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her fiancee Kei Komuro (L), smile during a press conference to announce their engagement at the Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo on September 3, 2017. Emperor Akihito’s eldest granddaughter Princess Mako and her fiancé — a commoner — announced their engagement on September 3, which will cost the princess her royal status in a move that highlights the male-dominated nature of Japan’s monarchy. Shizuo Kambayashi / POOL / AFP