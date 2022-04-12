Vandalism at Agip’s gas line cuts gas export by 5 MMSCM/d — Eni | The Guardian Nigeria News

Eni, the Italian parent company to Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), says the breach of its 24-inch gas line at Okaka in Yenagoa has temporarily crippled its gas export.

The firm said that it declared a ‘Force Majeure’ on its gas export feed to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) in Bonny.

Force Majeure is a legal clause inserted in contracts to protect suppliers from liabilities due to circumstances beyond their control.

According to a statement by Eni, the incident on the gas pipeline operated by its Nigerian unit, NAOC, has cut gas export feed to NLNG by five Million Standard Cubic Meter per day (MMSCM/d).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that the facility had suffered a second attack within a few days on April 5 when it went up in flames.

Mr Idris Musa, Director-General and Chief Executive of National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency, told NAN that investigations by the agency traced the two leak incidents to sabotage by…