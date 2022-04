Villarreal dumped Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Tuesday, Samuel Chukwueze’s 88th-minute strike at the Allianz Arena giving the Spaniards a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final tie that took them through 2-1 on aggregate.

The post Villarreal stun Bayern to reach Champions League semi-finals appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper