Aviation stakeholders want FG to review multiple frequencies to foreign airlines — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Some aviation stakeholders on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to review all multiple frequencies granted to foreign airlines before the take-off of the proposed national carrier.

The stakeholders’ view was made known in a communique issued at the end of an aviation roundtable held by the Assistant-General Secretary, Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ASRTI), Mr Olumide Ohunayo in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the roundtable focused on: the “Economic implications of multiple entry points by foreign airlines into Nigeria.’’

The communique stated that the current regime of multiple entry points granted to airlines like Ethiopia Airways, Qatar Airways, and others might minimise the chances of success and survival of the proposed national carrier.

It added that there should be transparent procedures and national interest in activities relating to granting of frequencies and entries to foreign airlines.

“The granting of multiple entries points…