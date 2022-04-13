Man City see off Atletico to set up Real Madrid clash — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester City held off a late surge by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday as a bad-tempered stalemate at the Wanda Metropolitano saw Pep Guardiola’s side safely through to the Champions League semi-finals.

Kevin De Bruyne’s first-leg strike last week at the Etihad Stadium proved enough for City to claim a 1-0 victory on aggregate in Madrid, although the Belgian had to go off with an injury which, if serious, would be a hammer blow to their hopes of winning the treble.

Kyle Walker also hobbled off in the second half.

City will now face Real Madrid, with Liverpool up against Villarreal in the other semi to complete an all Spanish-English line-up in the last four.

A prickly contest boiled over in the final minutes when Atletico’s Felipe was sent off for a wild swipe at Phil Foden, the City midfielder already with his head in a bandage from an earlier Felipe challenge.

The exchange sparked a mass brawl in the corner, which only checked Atletico’s momentum as the hosts finally…