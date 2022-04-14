



Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour count of forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018 which makes him avoid a jail term. The agreement with prosecutors stipulates that if the Oscar-winning actor continues to undergo court-ordered counselling for six months, he can then withdraw his misdemeanour plea and […]

The post Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty For Sexual Misdemeanour appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper