Recall me after one year if I don’t perform as president- Anyim | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, a presidential aspirant on Wednesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to recall him if after one year in office he failed to perform.

Anyim, who intends to contest on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said this while making a presentation to the party’s National Working Committee (NEC) after submitting his nomination form to contest for president.

According to him, his vision is to build a Nigeria everyone will be proud of as he has the experience to make it happen having served as a senate president and as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“The only request I am placing on the table today is that if you give me the ticket of PDP to fly the flag of this party for the general election of 2023, I will go ahead to win the election.

“I will return to government as president of Nigeria and if I run this country for one year, and you don’t see the difference between light and darkness, you can recall me.

“From the vantage…