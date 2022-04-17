Real Madrid fight back again to stun Sevilla, Atletico scrape past Espanyol | The Guardian Nigeria News

Karim Benzema completed another incredible Real Madrid comeback on Sunday as they fought from two goals down to defeat Sevilla 3-2 in La Liga.

After trailing Chelsea 3-0 on Tuesday only to secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals, Madrid stunned Sevilla to seal the victory that has surely won them La Liga.

Defeat would have given fresh hope to the chasing pack, with Sevilla and Barcelona both beginning the day 12 points behind, Barca with two games in hand.

Instead, goals in the second half from Rodrygo, Nacho Fernandez and Benzema in the 92nd minute mean Madrid extend their advantage to 15 points with six games left to play.

An Ivan Rakitic free-kick and Erik Lamela’s smart finish had put Sevilla two up at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Benzema’s goal finished Chelsea off on Tuesday after Rodrygo had forced extra-time at the Santiago Bernabeu and those two, along with Vinicius Junior, were crucial again.

Benzema now has 44 goals in 46 appearances this…