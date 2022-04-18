France’s presidential rivals gird for high-stakes debate — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen traded barbs Monday as they returned to campaigning for the French presidency ahead of a prime-time debate that is likely to prove decisive ahead of next weekend’s second-round run-off.

The two rivals held low-key events after a brief Easter pause before Wednesday’s face-off, when the centrist Macron will defend his record over the past five years against his combative far-right rival.

It will be a rematch of their debate in 2017, when the same two finalists clashed at the same stage of the campaign. Analysts say that match was handily won by Macron, who was making his first-ever run for public office.

Le Pen, making her third attempt for the presidency, insists she is better prepared this time around.

“I’m very confident, and I think I’m going to win,” the National Rally candidate said while posing for selfies with well-wishers at the sunlit village square in Saint-Pierre-en-Auge in Normandy, western France.

“I hope this debate is…