Ukraine vows to fight to the end in Mariupol as ultimatum expires | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ukraine on Sunday vowed to fight to the end in Mariupol after a Russian ultimatum expired for remaining forces to surrender in the southeastern port city where Moscow is pushing for a major strategic victory.

“The city still has not fallen,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said hours after Moscow’s deadline for fighters holed up and surrounded in a sprawling fortress-like steelworks to surrender passed.

“There’s still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end,” he told ABC’s “This Week”, with Moscow shifting its military focus to gaining control of the eastern Donbas region and forging a land corridor to already-annexed Crimea.

Russia’s defence ministry said that there were up to 400 mercenaries inside the encircled Azovstal steel plant, calling on Ukrainian forces inside to “lay down their arms and surrender in order to save their lives.”

Moscow claims Kyiv has ordered fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion to “shoot on the…