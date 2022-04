French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Tuesday that his government would tender its resignation if Emmanuel Macron is re-elected president, in a bid to provide a “new impetus” for Macron’s centrist party ahead of parliamentary elections in June. Macron is facing a close race in the run-off on Sunday against far-right veteran Marine Le Pen, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper