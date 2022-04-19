



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, as the 25th indigenous Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO). CSP Adejobi was appointed in acting capacity on February 16, 2022 after taking over from CP Frank Mba who was nominated by the Inspector-General of Police […]

The post IGP confirms Muyiwa Adejobi as police spokesman appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper