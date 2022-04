Despite last week’s launch of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) Market, with the listing of two Equity Index Futures Contracts, NGX 30 Index Futures and NGX Pension Index Futures, poor participation of the Pension Funds Administrators…

The post Investors want more slice of N13.76tr pension assets in stocks appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper