Lagos APC advisory body approves second term for Sanwo-Olu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, yesterday, approved and sealed a second term bid in office for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

By the approval, the coast is now clear for Sanwo-Olu to re-contest for governorship slot on the platform of the party in the 2023 gubernatorial poll.

The GAC, the apex decision-making body within the state’s ruling political class of APC, agreed and gave the approval for the second term at its meeting held yesterday at the State House, Marina.

Meanwhile, at press time, Sanwo-Olu was yet to pick his nomination form for the election, pending approval by the party chieftains.

A source said that any moment from now, the governor would declare his intention to contest for the governorship poll.

This also put to rest speculation that some individuals within the ruling party were scheming to succeed Sanwo-Olu.

Confirming the report, APC spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, said: “Yes…