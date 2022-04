Davido has announced that his North American tour tagged “We Rise By Lifting Others” will start in June. The tour will have Davido performing in Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles from the 16th to the 25th of June 2022, while ticket sales will start April 21st. The singer took to his Twitter page […]

The post Davido Announces His Tour Schedule For June appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper