Kukah dares Shehu, Adesina, Mohammed to debate on national issues — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Says trio of world’s worst presidential spokesmen

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, yesterday, challenged the trio of Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu and Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Femi Adesina to a debate on national issues.

The challenge followed a statement by Shehu, in which he accused Kukah of spreading hate and failing to abide by the Biblical injunction to “avoid foolish controversies, genealogies, dissensions and quarrels about the law (which are) unprofitable and worthless.”

The cleric had earlier in an Easter homily, declared: “The challenge of fixing this broken nation is enormous and, as I have said, requires joint efforts. With everything literally broken down, our country has become one big emergency national hospital with full occupancy.

“Our individual hearts are broken. Our family dreams are broken. Homes are broken. Churches, mosques, and…