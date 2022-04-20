Nigeria gets 43,000 slots for Hajj 2022





Saudi authorities have allocated 43,000 pilgrims quota to Nigeria for the 2022 Hajj exercise. The much awaited quota for the 2022 ritual is far below 95,000 allocation granted in 2018 and 2019 hajj. Briefing journalists on Wednesday in Kano, Executive Secretary, Kano state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alh. Muhammad Abba Dambatta confirmed the development. Although, the […]

