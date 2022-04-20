Thales obtains type certification for Spy’Ranger 330 system￼







Type certification enables the French Army to proceed with operator instruction and training with the SMDR mini-UAS reconnaissance system, deploy it in overseas theatres of operations without requiring specific flight approvals, and sustain it over long periods. Thales worked with partner companies in the French defence industrial and technological base (BITD) to develop this French-designed […]

