Youths pledge support for Wike | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some youths, under the auspices of Wike Volunteer Network, yesterday, pledged support for Governor Nyesom Wike’s bid to contest for the presidency.

The youths, drawn from South-South, South-East, South-West, and North-East, in a statement signed by the Coordinator-General, Solomon Okoduwa, disclosed that they were planning a solidarity rally in Abuja.

The rally, according to Okoduwa, will woo other regions to support the nomination of the “most competent and courageous man for the job”.

Okoduwa said: “The Rivers State governor has a proven record of excellence, he is a better aspirant and all Nigerians should support him.

“We are Nigerian youths, we know what is good for us. Everyone can see his track record in Rivers State. This man is experienced in the top job and can take us out of this wilderness to the promised land.

“Governor Wike will unify, restore hope and confidence in our country.”