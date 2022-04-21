INEC cautions against multiple registration for PVCs | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bauchi State, has warned against multiple registrations for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Adamu Gujungu, Head of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Bauchi, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Gujungu enjoined people to desist from multiple registrations in the ongoing CVR exercise across the state.

“If you have an issue with your PVC or your card is lost, defaced or damaged you should state same to the registration officers for it to be sorted out.

“Double or multiple registrants risk the tendency of having their registration cancelled,” he said.

Gujungu said that the commission had begun the distribution of PVCs to those who had completed their registration.

He said that the distribution is for those who registered in the first quarter of the CVR exercise (from June…