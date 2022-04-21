Man United captain Maguire receives bomb threat | The Guardian Nigeria News

Harry Maguire’s house was checked by police on Thursday after the Manchester United captain received a bomb threat.

England defender Maguire, who lives with his fiancée and two children, has endured a difficult season with club and country, but it is not known who made the threat.

The 29-year-old’s home was swept by Cheshire police to ensure his safety.

“In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home,” a spokesman for Maguire said.

“He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

“He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting…