South Africa revises flood toll down to 435 — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


The death toll from South Africa’s worst floods in living memory was Thursday officially revised down to 435 after autopsies showed the figures included some who had been murdered or died from natural causes.

A total toll of 448 deaths had been announced, with dozens still missing after torrential rains last week triggered record floods and mudslides in eastern coastal parts of the country.

But police minister Bheki Cele said four bodies were found to have gunshot wounds while nine had died from natural causes.

“The final fatality figure stands at 435 as of this morning,” he said.

A general view of destroyed structures as a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 search and rescue unit searches for a missing 23 year old man in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, on April 20, 2022. – South Africa’s government April 19, 2022, sought to reassure a worried public about efforts to help the east coast, where millions remained without water more than a week after deadly…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR