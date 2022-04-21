





Free Training Workshop for Female Civil Servants JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 20 April , 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Africa.com in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company launched the Women Heads of State Initiative last month, and as part of the initiative they are delivering unprecedented, free, open-enrollment, virtual training for women, early in their careers as government civil servants in […]

The post Unspoken Rules for Women Climbing the Public Service Ladder in Africa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper