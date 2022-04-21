Uproar over APC’s N100m presidential nomination | The Guardian Nigeria News

• N100m for nomination form more than Buhari, Osinbajo’s four-year salaries

• CISLAC: Fee shameful, mockery of Buhari’s Not-Too-Young-To-Run policy

• HURIWA: Anybody buying APC nomination form should be arrested, investigated

• Kebbi businessman signs N100m cheque for Tinubu’s presidential form

• Nomination fee will make primary contest less chaotic, says Okorie

• Don’t waste efforts nominating candidate for election, PDP tells APC

• Buhari warns against imposition

• No decision taken yet on zoning, mode of primaries, says APC spokesman

President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice to All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure that the party’s tickets were not given to the highest bidders were ignored, yesterday, as the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) approved N100 million as cost of Presidential nomination forms.

According to the schedule of fees for expression of interest and nomination forms released by the NWC,…