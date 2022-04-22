Edo SUBEB rejigs programme to keep pupils engaged during holiday







Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB) has reinvigorated [email protected] to provide proprietary, mind-stimulating lessons to pupils during the holiday. A flagship online learning initiative of EdoBEST, [email protected] is geared at encouraging learning beyond physical classrooms. It was first launched in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 to keep pupils learning in an era […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper